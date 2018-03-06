SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction for a man serving life in prison for a 2012 Salt Lake City murder.

The Deseret News reports 31-year-old Yelfris Sosa-Hurtado was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting 26-year-old Steven Chavez after getting into a fistfight at CJ’s Smoke Shop in March 2012.

According to the court’s ruling on Thursday, Sosa-Hurtado also fired his rifle toward Steven Chavez’s father, Isabel Chavez, but narrowly missed.

The court says Isabel Chavez was close enough to Sosa-Hurtado’s rifle to feel the “muzzle blast” when Sosa-Hurtado fatally shot his son.

The Court of Appeal rejected Sosa-Hurtado’s argument that the shooting was not an aggravated crime since Isabel Chavez’s life was also endangered.

