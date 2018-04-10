PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld the commutation of a man’s death sentence to a life sentence in a 1992 carjacking and murder in Tucson.

The Supreme court’s decision Tuesday upholds a judge’s ruling in the case of Kevin Artice Miles. He was convicted of felony murder in the killing of Patricia Baeuerlen. She was driven to the desert and shot by an accomplice of Miles.

The judge who reviewed Miles’ case said he suffered from mental and neurological impairments that made him ineligible for the death penalties.