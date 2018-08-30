DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — An appeals court in Senegal has upheld the five-year prison sentence for the mayor of the capital for forgery, criminal conspiracy, embezzlement and fraud.
Dakar Mayor Khalifa Sall, a popular opposition figure, was arrested in March 2017 on suspicion of embezzling 1.8 billion CFA francs ($3.4 million). His lawyers have said the missing public funds went to people in need.
Sall, who took office in 2009, has denied the allegations, calling the charges and trial politically motivated.
His lawyer Cledor Cire Ly on Thursday accused President Macky Sall, who is not related, of aiming to remove any major opponents ahead of the 2019 elections in the West African nation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. denying passports to Americans along the border, throwing their citizenship into question
- Body found in fish tank in missing man's San Francisco home
- New law to make California first state to end bail
- Florida reels as red tide rolls on, killing wildlife, tourism, businesses
- Florida GOP candidate warns not to 'monkey this up' by electing African American as governor
The mayor has been told to reimburse the state roughly $3.4 million.