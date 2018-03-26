LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court has thrown out a lawsuit by 101-year-old actress Olivia de Havilland against the creators of the FX Networks show “Feud: Bette and Joan.”
The 2nd District Court of Appeal said in a unanimous decision Monday that the First Amendment rights of the show’s creators clearly trump de Havilland’s claims that permission to use her likeness was needed and she should have been compensated.
De Havilland, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones on the show, alleged that she unfairly came across as a vulgar gossipmonger. The court disagreed, saying she was shown as a “wise,” ”witty” and “glamorous” woman.
“Feud” creator Ryan Murphy called the reversal a victory for the creative community.
De Havilland’s attorney, Suzelle Smith, did not immediately return emails seeking comment.