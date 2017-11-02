DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court will decide whether the recollections of a man who said he witnessed his mother’s murder at age 8 should lead to a new trial.

Charmous Skinner Jr. is now in his 20s. He says the wrong people are in prison for Lisa Kindred’s death back in 1999, but two courts have declined to set aside the convictions.

Justly Johnson and Kendrick Scott cleared a big hurdle Wednesday when the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.

The Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school says the men were convicted mostly on the testimony of two people who were drunk when Kindred was shot and later recanted.

Skinner didn’t testify at trial but stepped forward in 2011.