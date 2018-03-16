RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court says students’ freedom of expression and due process are put at risk by a South Carolina law that led to the arrest of two high school students for videotaping a classmate being flipped out of a chair.

In a ruling issued Thursday, the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a District Court decision and remanded it for further action. The appeals court found the “disturbing schools” law was applied disproportionately toward black students.

In October 2015, a Richland County sheriff’s deputy arrested a Spring Valley High School student who refused to surrender her cellphone and leave a classroom. Two classmates videotaped Deputy Ben Fields flipping the teen out of her chair and tossing her across the room.

Both students were charged with disturbing schools.