HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court says the names of 11 Roman Catholic clergy cited in a grand jury report on sexual abuse of children can’t be made public.
The Supreme Court said Monday releasing the information would have violated the clergymen’s state constitutional right to have their reputation protected.
The clergy challenged being named in the document before its August release.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro says that although he can’t release the names, the state’s bishops should.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Perversion of Justice: How a future Trump Cabinet member gave a serial sex abuser the deal of a lifetime VIEW
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- ‘Where are we going?’: George Bush’s final days
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
The clergy argued they hadn’t been provided an adequate opportunity to respond to the grand jury about the allegations. They also said the report stigmatized people who hadn’t been convicted of crimes, and contained inaccuracies.
The jury found more than 300 priests had abused children going back 70 years, and church officials covered up abuse.