Share story

By
The Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Supreme Court has sided with an inmate who says the cost of making phone calls from prison is too high because the state didn’t use a competitive bidding process.

Vermont Public Radio reports the court ruled that prisoner Kirk Wool might be entitled to a court order forcing the state to seek competing bids.

Wool says the company providing phone service for prisoners charges $8 per minute. He says other companies charge $3.

The ruling overturned a lower court’s dismissal of the claim and sent the case back down for more proceedings.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The high court agreed with the lower court that Wool is not entitled to monetary damages.

The Associated Press