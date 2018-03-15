MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Supreme Court has sided with an inmate who says the cost of making phone calls from prison is too high because the state didn’t use a competitive bidding process.
Vermont Public Radio reports the court ruled that prisoner Kirk Wool might be entitled to a court order forcing the state to seek competing bids.
Wool says the company providing phone service for prisoners charges $8 per minute. He says other companies charge $3.
The ruling overturned a lower court’s dismissal of the claim and sent the case back down for more proceedings.
The high court agreed with the lower court that Wool is not entitled to monetary damages.