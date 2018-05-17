CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court is giving interested parties until May 31 to submit their views on eliminating the distinction between “residency” and “domicile” for voting purposes.

Current law allows college students and others who consider the state their home to vote without being subject to full-fledged residency requirements, such as getting a New Hampshire driver’s license or registering a vehicle. The Legislature passed a bill to align the definitions of domicile and residency, but the court was asked Wednesday to weigh in on whether it is constitutional.

Republicans argue that the bill clears up confusion and ends the practice of having two classes of voters in the state. Democrats argue it amounts to a poll tax and could have unintended consequences.