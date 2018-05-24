PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An appeals court says a Pennsylvania school district can allow transgender students to use the bathroom and locker room of the sex with which they identify.
A panel of federal appeals judges affirmed a lower court’s ruling on Thursday in Philadelphia.
A student at the Boyertown School District and a conservative group brought the lawsuit saying the district was violating his constitutional privacy rights. Three other students joined the lawsuit.
Lawyers for the district say they’ve made reasonable accommodations so no one is forced to forfeit their privacy. They also say the district faces an equal protection claim if it doesn’t continue allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.
In a rare move, the judges made a preliminary ruling from the bench with the idea of issuing a written ruling later Thursday.