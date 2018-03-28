HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court says government agencies must give details about whose privacy rights they are protecting when justifying closing a meeting to the public.

The court ruled 5-0 Tuesday that the Wolf Point School District Board of Trustees’ explanation for closing a four-hour meeting before firing a schoolteacher in 2015 was insufficient.

Teacher Kristine Raap had waived her right to privacy, but the board closed the meeting anyway and barred her from recording it. The board cited the privacy rights of unnamed individuals who were not in attendance.

Justice Dirk Sandefur’s opinion says there is no evidence that an outside individual provided any information, and that a “particularized showing” is needed to comply with Montana’s open-meetings laws.

The court reversed a lower judge’s against Raap and sent the case back to the judge for further proceedings.