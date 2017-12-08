DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s highest court has ruled that a ban on non-hunting firearms in state parks and forests is unconstitutional.

Delaware’s Supreme Court ruled 3-2 on Thursday in the dispute pitting members of the Bridgeville Rifle & Pistol Club and the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association against the Departments of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and Agriculture.

Plaintiffs argued that the prohibition violated their rights under Delaware’s constitution, which was amended in 1987 to state that citizens have the right to carry guns for self-defense.

The state argued that prohibiting guns on state park and forest, except for regulated hunting, is a justifiable public safety measure.

Jeff Hague, one of the plaintiffs, tells The Wilmington News Journal that the ruling reaffirms Delawareans’ right to bear arms in defense of their family and home.