ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The top prosecutor in Anne Arundel, Maryland, is reviewing how his office handles homicide charges in fatal overdoses cases after the state’s second-highest court overturned one last week.

The Capital Gazette reports the ruling by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals may make it harder for prosecutors to prove dealers responsible for overdose deaths. The court ruled on April 4 that prosecutors failed to prove a man was grossly negligent in selling heroin to someone who fatally overdosed.

The Capital Gazette reports Anne Arundel State’s Attorney Wes Adams says his office needs to adjust to the new opinion, which doesn’t shutdown cases of this nature. He says he aims to work the state legislature on laws to give prosecutors more tools in drug distribution cases.

