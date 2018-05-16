AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine court has ruled that a knife-wielding man who was shot by police in 2015 will remain in the custody of the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The Portland Press Herald reports the state Supreme Judicial court struck down 39-year-old Jason Begin’s bid to be released from Riverview Psychiatric Center on Tuesday. The court’s ruling affirms a previous superior court decision against his release.

Authorities said Begin was at a supervised group home in Augusta when he began stabbing himself in January 2015 and threatened others. Officer Laura Drouin responded to the scene and shot the man three times.

Begin is in the process of suing Drouin and the city, saying his civil rights were violated.

He is seeking $2.5 million in damages.