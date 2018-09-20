WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Court of Human rights has ruled that the Polish government violated the rights of two women whose husbands were exhumed without their consent as part of a probe into a plane crash that also killed the president.

The government in 2016 ordered autopsies of many of the victims of the 2010 crash near Smolensk, Russia, that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others. It was part of a new investigation to try to prove the theory of an assassination. The crash was initially determined an accident.

The wives of two victims argued their right to respect for private and family life had been violated.

The court in Strasbourg, France, ruled Thursday in their favor and ordered Poland to pay each of them 16,000 euros ($18,820).