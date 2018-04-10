CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled against a driver’s argument that blood samples taken from him following a crash that resulted in a death should have been suppressed.

James Bazinet was convicted by a jury of negligent homicide for driving while he was intoxicated and causing the death of his fiancee in 2012. He had been brought unconscious to a hospital, which said it drew his blood immediately because he was a trauma patient. Police asked to collect the samples and did blood-alcohol and DNA tests.

His lawyer moved to suppress the results, but a judge found he didn’t have a reasonable expectation of privacy, and that the state acted lawfully in obtaining and testing the blood.

The court on Tuesday upheld the judge’s decision.