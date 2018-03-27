PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s highest court ruled not to reinstate the license of a lawyer who was sent to prison for killing an Arizona State University student in a hit-and-run incident nearly 17 years ago.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports the Arizona Supreme Court states it was not convinced Mark Torre had “satisfied the burden of proving complete rehabilitation from the character deficits that led to the commission of the crime.”

The court suggests Torre see a counselor for treatment and to have that counselor testify on his progress.

In August 2001, a then 28-year-old Torre had been drinking when he hit Jessica Woodin, a freshman at Arizona State, who was crossing the street at 2:41 a.m.

Torre was convicted of the lesser-included charges of negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident he did not cause.

Torre served six years and two months in prison.

