HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut court has rejected the appeal of a Bridgeport man convicted in the death of a 2-year-old girl who police say was brutally raped.

Eric White argued that his 2004 guilty plea to felony murder should be vacated because at the time he was taking medication for bipolar disorder that affected his ability to understand the plea agreement. He also said his first lawyer made mistakes.

Three judges on the state Appellate Court rejected those arguments in a ruling released Friday.

White was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2003 death of his goddaughter. An autopsy report said the girl suffered a ruptured liver and lacerated kidney.

A prosecutor called it one of the most horrendous crimes he had ever prosecuted.