SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a man who is serving six years to life in prison for the death of his family’s 16-year-old baby sitter.

The decision came Friday after Eric Millerberg of North Ogden argued his attorney was ineffective for not properly supporting a motion for a change of venue from Weber County to Summit or Salt Lake counties.

Millerberg was found guilty in February 2014 of injecting Alexis Rasmussen with a deadly amount of methamphetamine and heroin. Rather than calling 911 when the girl overdosed, Millerberg convinced his wife, Dea Millerberg, to help him load the teen’s body in his truck so that it could be disposed of. Alexis’ body was found 38 days later in Morgan County.