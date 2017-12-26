MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a Muncie man sentenced to 72 years in prison for causing the death of his infant son.

Twenty-five-year-old Cory Michael Wallace was convicted in 2016 of charges including neglect of a dependent resulting in death and arson.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports the state appeals court upheld Wallace’s conviction in August and the Supreme Court announced last week it wouldn’t consider his appeal.

Wallace told authorities his 4-month-old son Jensen died in February 2015 from head injuries suffered in a fall. But authorities say an autopsy shows he was shaken severely and had other injuries consistent with child abuse, including broken ribs.

They say Wallace tried to cover up the crime by setting fire to the boy’s bedroom.

