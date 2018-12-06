NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court says the courtroom outburst of a supporter of a terrorist group is evidence that he deserves his 20-year prison term for plotting a New Year’s Eve machete attack in upstate New York.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Thursday rejected Emanuel Lutchman’s appeal.
Lutchman was sentenced last year. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State group.
Federal authorities and informants thwarted Lutchman’s planned 2015 knife and machete attack at the Merchants Grill in Rochester.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Giuliani says Twitter sabotaged his tweet. Actually, he did it himself
- Trump uses eight-vehicle motorcade to travel 250 yards to greet George W. Bush
- 'We are in deep trouble': Despite global-warming worries, world carbon emissions hit a record high
- Pantone hopes 'life-affirming' color will make everyone feel better
When he heard his sentence last year, Luchtman laughed, reaffirmed his allegiance to the Islamic State group and told the judge more people like him would “rise up.”