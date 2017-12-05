DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Court records say the La Plata County Humane Society has incurred about $67,200 in costs associated with caring for about 115 animals that were seized as part of an animal-cruelty case.
The Durango Herald reports that the animals were taken from Elizabeth Miera’s property on Nov. 15. Among the animals taken were 61 goats, 17 pigs, 13 dogs, sheep, cows, chickens and more.
Miera is charged with 105 counts of animal cruelty. She filed a motion Nov. 24 seeking a probable cause hearing and asking prosecutors to show the fees and costs being assessed by the Humane Society are reasonable and necessary.
Miera, however, waived her right to that hearing on Monday.
___
Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com