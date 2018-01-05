COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Court of Appeals has ruled that a man who acknowledges killing three people at a Planned Parenthood clinic can be medicated against his will.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Friday that the appeals court upheld a lower court’s ruling involving Robert Dear Jr., who is being held at a mental health hospital in Pueblo.

He is charged with 179 counts, including murder and attempted murder, stemming from the Nov. 27, 2015, shooting at the Colorado Springs clinic that also left nine injured. Dear told investigators he attacked the clinic because of his anti-abortion stance.

The case has been in limbo since May 2016, when a judge determined that Dear was mentally incompetent to stand trial. Dear has been diagnosed as delusional.

