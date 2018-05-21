HONOLULU (AP) — Court documents say the 21-year-old man accused of killing an Oahu teenager told police that he fatally choked the victim before leading officers to her body.

Hawaii News Now reports that Kaniala Avilla-Rapoza pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the case. His attorney, Myles Breiner, said his client is on the autism spectrum.

Breiner said the victim, 19-year-old Nelibeth Albert, also had been diagnosed with autism. He said the two knew each other for years.

Avilla-Rapoza was arrested May 18, three days after Albert was reported missing.

Court documents say that Avilla-Rapoza led police to the victim’s body, hidden under several branches that he said he’d placed there.

Breiner has expressed concern that Avilla-Rapoza is being held at the Honolulu Police Department cellblock, rather that the state hospital.

