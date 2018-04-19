BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who alleges her Uber driver raped says she’s furious after a court oversight allowed the driver to post bail and flee the country.

Emily Murray, of Weymouth, told WBZ-TV on Thursday that she’s speaking out because she doesn’t want what happened to her to happen to someone else.

The Massachusetts Trial Court said 30-year old Frederick Amfo posted $10,000 bail on Friday. He was charged with raping Murray on April 8 as he drove her from Quincy to her home in Weymouth.

Amfo was given 24-hours to surrender his passport, but fled to his native Ghana instead.

The Massachusetts Trial Court said an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Amfo and that new procedures have been implemented to ensure defendants surrender their passports prior to release.