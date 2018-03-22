CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has ordered an inmate to continue paying his public defender’s fees with the wages he earns in prison.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the court’s decision Tuesday comes after Anthony Heinemann sued Wyoming last year in response to the state requesting clarification to his sentencing record.

A judge had ordered Heinemann to pay nearly $9,000 to the public defender’s office, referencing a “probationary period” in sentencing paperwork.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections requested that the judge correct Heinemann’s record to reflect that the payment was required.

Heinemann, who is serving a life sentence, protested the clarification, claiming the department could not make such a request.

The state Supreme Court ruled that the department could ask for clarifications on issues like clerical mistakes.

___

