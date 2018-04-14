CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has ordered a new sentencing for a man convicted of murder more than three decades ago.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports 53-year-old Donald Clyde Davis was sentenced to life in prison that was to be followed by 20 to 50 years imprisonment for killing a man when he was 17.
According to court documents, Davis stabbed a hitchhiker in northern Wyoming in 1982.
Davis was paroled on the life sentence after serving 33 years. He was granted a new sentencing hearing, but the judge declined to modify his sentence.
The high court on Friday ruled that his sentence was unconstitutional, ordering another sentencing hearing to account for his age at the time of the crime.
___
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com