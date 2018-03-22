SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has cleared the way for public school employees to quit a union at any time.
The court this week rejected an appeal from the Michigan Education Association, known as the MEA. It means a 2017 appeals court decision will stand.
The appeals court said restricting school union resignations to just one month a year conflicts with the Legislature’s goal of giving employees more choices under Michigan’s right-to-work law.
The law says workers can’t be forced to support a union to keep a job. The MEA had argued that the resignation rule should be an internal union matter.
The cases involved schools in Saginaw, Standish, Grand Blanc and Battle Creek. The appeals began after a series of decisions by the Michigan Employment Relations Commission.