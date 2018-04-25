ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York regulators will revise permitting rules for certain large dairy farms after a court ruled in favor of environmental groups claiming current rules don’t comply with the federal Clean Water Act.

The lawsuit filed in state supreme court by Earthjustice said the Department of Environmental Conservation’s permit rules don’t include enough public input and impartial state expert review. A court ruling on Monday agreed.

The permit rules adopted last year address manure management on farms with 200 or more cows housed in a confined area.

The court ruled that the state does meet federal requirements for setting enforceable manure management conditions.

A DEC spokeswoman said the court decision applies to 21 facilities under a “general permit.” She said existing permits will remain in effect while rules are being revised.