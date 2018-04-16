ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court says a man can’t be retried for murder after the judge in his case declared a mistrial after about three hours of jury deliberations.
Jedarrius Treonta Meadows was on trial in September 2015 for the February 2014 shooting death of Damion Bernard Clayton in Macon.
The judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they weren’t making progress and a bailiff said things had become contentious in the jury room. The defense objected, arguing that three hours of deliberation wasn’t unreasonable.
The following month, the defense argued a retrial would violate Meadows’ constitutional protection against double jeopardy. The judge rejected that in June.
The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Monday that the mistrial ruling was made “without sufficient factual support and without considering less drastic alternatives to terminating the trial.”