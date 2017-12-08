CHICAGO (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the “Making a Murderer” series from prison.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that police properly obtained Brendan Dassey’s confession and he should remain behind bars. The judges were sharply divided, voting 4 to 3 that Dassey’s confession wasn’t coerced.
Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill photographer Teresa Halbach.
A federal judge overturned Dassey’s conviction in 2016, ruling that investigators coerced his confession. A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed, but the state asked for a review by the full court that led to Friday’s decision.
Most Read Stories
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- ‘I just wanted off the plane’: Sexual assaults often unreported by airlines, so Seattle woman starts campaign
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Goodbye to Seattle's 'Sandwich Nazi': Bakeman's is closing