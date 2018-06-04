AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine court says Gov. Paul LePage must take a step to expand Medicaid as voters demanded in 2016.

The court says the Republican governor has until June 11 to submit a plan to the federal government.

Advocacy groups who say LePage is blocking expansion sued in April demanding he submit the plan. Maine must submit paperwork to eventually receive more than $500 million a year in federal funding.

LePage’s office said he’s reviewing the court decision. The governor has called for lawmakers to fund the state share of Medicaid expansion under his terms.

Maine in 2016 became the first state where voters approved Medicaid expansion. Expansion could provide Medicaid coverage to around 70,000 to 80,000 low-income Mainers under age 65.