Share story

By
The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court is refusing to make a black judge quit the case of a white police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a black man.

The justices without comment Friday turned down a request from officer Aaron Cody Smith of the Montgomery Police Department.

Smith is charged in the shooting death two years ago of 58-year-old Greg Gunn, who authorities say was walking in his neighborhood when Smith shot him.

Defense attorneys sought a new judge based on social media posts of Circuit Judge Greg Griffin, who wrote about being stopped by police because he is black.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Griffin refused to step aside and accused the defense of injecting race into the case. Smith’s lawyers appealed.

A defense attorney didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

The Associated Press