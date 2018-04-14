KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Attorneys presented arguments in Alaska Superior Court on the legality of a Kenai Peninsula Borough policy that allows only members of established religious groups to pray at the beginning of assembly meetings.

The Peninsula Clarion reports attorneys for the borough defended the policy before Judge Andrew Peterson in Anchorage on Wednesday, saying invocations are open to any religion as long as it’s an association with a local presence.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska filed a lawsuit in 2016 after the borough adopted the policy, which allows invocations from members of religious organizations that have established local presences and regular meetings. Chaplains serving organizations such as fire departments and hospitals can also give invocations.

ACLU attorneys claim the policy violates freedom of speech and freedom of association.

