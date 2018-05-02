BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s highest court ruled that a disgraced former senator will remain on an upcoming primary ballot.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Court of Appeals ordered the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court to dismiss a legal action to remove former state Sen. Nathaniel Oaks from the ballot Wednesday. Three of Oak’s former constituents brought the legal action.

A lawyer argued the public will be confused if Oaks remained on the June 26 ballot. But the court sided with the state Board of Elections, which contended that ordering a change would disrupt the statewide election process.

Oaks has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges, and his lawyer has said Oaks will decline to accept the nomination if he wins.

Two other candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for the northwest Baltimore Senate seat.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com