BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a homeless Boise man charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 3-year-old girl and eight counts of aggravated battery in the slashing of eight others say their client is not mentally competent to assist in his own defense and stand trial.

The Idaho Statesman reports 4th District Judge Nancy Baskin said at a hearing Tuesday that the court has not been presented enough evidence from a forensic psychologist to commit Timmy Earl Kinner Jr. to a state hospital for mental health treatment, as his attorneys have recommended.

Baskin says she’s appointing a psychiatrist who will file his or her evaluation of Kinner to the court by Nov. 29.

A Jan. 3 trial date has been set for Kinner who allegedly fatally stabbed 3-year-old Ruya Kadir and left eight others with serious, disfiguring wounds.

