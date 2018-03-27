ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Court documents say the boyfriend of a pregnant teenager admitted to fatally shooting her in St. Paul, but said it was an accident.
Luis Chacon-Villeda has not been charged in the death of 18-year-old Eileen Viveros-Varga on March 9. The St. Paul Pioneer Press says one of the search warrants filed in Ramsey County District Court says Chacon-Villeda call 911 after the shooting and told a dispatcher he had fired the shot. Officers arrested Chacon-Villeda on suspicion of murder, but he was later released and charged with drug possession.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com