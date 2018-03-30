CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has dismissed a case that alleged corruption in the state Liquor Commission’s awarding of a 20-year, $200 million warehousing contract back in 2012.

The court ruled Friday that a lower court judge misapplied state law in his ruling.

The contract was given to Exel Inc. The second-highest bidder, XTL-NH, sued the state commission to award it the contract, instead, or require rebidding. It also asked for damages. XTL-NH said it had an implied contract with the commission.

The judge rejected part of the complaint. Both XTL-NH and the commission filed appeals.

The court said the state was immune from XTL-NH’s claim.