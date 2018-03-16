DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court says a Des Moines mobile home park may continue to operate handing the owner a legal victory over the city which tried to shut the park down claiming it violated safety codes.

The city has allowed the Oak Hill Mobile Home Park to operate since 1955 and began attempts to shut it down in October 2014 when it filed court action against owner Mark Ogden.

The city convinced a judge and the Iowa Court of Appeals that trash bins, vehicles, gardens, fencing and “crudely constructed additions” were sufficient enough changes to declare the 30-home park out of compliance with its permit.

Supreme Court justices on Friday said the city failed to prove the changes were enough to warrant revoking the permit and ordered the case dismissed.