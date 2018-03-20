DENVER (AP) — A Colorado district court has ruled that a man who shot two eighth-graders at Deer Creek Middle School in 2010 and was found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity should not be allowed to leave the Colorado Mental Health Institute without supervision.

The Denver Post reports that the institute in December filed a plea on behalf of 40-year-old Bruco Eastwood, seeking the court’s approval for him to leave the grounds of the state hospital without staff supervision. Eastwood hoped to find part-time employment, volunteer at a friendly center and visit with his mother. He requested to spend three or four overnight visits annually at his mother’s home.

The court in its denial said it found issue with Eastwood visiting his mother, citing Eastwood’s “troubled history” with her.