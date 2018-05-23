NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A judge has denied a former Connecticut volunteer fire chief’s appeal of his conviction for embezzling from the town where he worked.

The Republican-American reports an attorney for Paul Perrotti argued in the appeal that the government did not reach the threshold of proving that a minimum of $5,000 was stolen.

The appeals court denied the claim Monday, saying the government could reach the threshold based on fraudulent billings in 2012 and 2013.

Perrotti was sentenced to three months in federal prison in 2016 after he was convicted of using more than $25,000 from the Town of Middlebury to pay for personal items and business expenses.

Prosecutors say he wrote checks to employees, his company’s vendors and third parties.

Perrotti’s lawyer says they are working to reargue his case.

