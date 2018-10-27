PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has allowed Gov. Kate Brown’s administration to delay the release of more than 250 proposals for bills that could be introduced in the 2019 legislative session.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the court granted the stay Friday.

A Marion County judge ruled Wednesday that the governor’s administration couldn’t rely on attorney-client privilege to keep bill requests confidential until after the Nov. 6 election. Circuit Court Judge Audrey Broyles ordered the state to release the records by Friday afternoon, saying that doing so would be in the public interest.

The Court of Appeals granted the stay pending a decision on the state’s appeal to that panel. The court found the appeal was filed in good faith and not an attempt to delay the release until after the election.

It also said it would not render a decision until after the election.

