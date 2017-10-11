SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court has dealt a setback to a suburban Chicago woman who pleaded guilty in the death of her severely disabled daughter.

The court last week declined to hear an appeal of the sentence for 57-year-old Bonnie Liltz. She argues that the Illinois Department of Corrections cannot properly care for her because she has life-threatening medical issues.

The Schaumburg woman’s lawyer says they could ask Gov. Bruce Rauner to commute Liltz’s sentence based on her medical condition.

Liltz was sentenced in May 2016 to four years after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2015 death of her 28-year-old daughter, Courtney. Liltz has had cancer and said she feared what would happen to her daughter as her own health declined.

Liltz was released on bond in August 2016.