MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — The clerk of court in one North Carolina county says she never meant to require any of her employees to work for her re-election even though that’s what a leaked memo said.

After the memo was published, Surry County Clerk of Court Teresa O’Dell told the Mount Airy News that she doesn’t require staff to work for her campaign. She acknowledged that the memo “seemed to indicate otherwise” and sent a follow-up note.

A memo distributed March 27th said employees would be required to campaign for her, including taking vacation time so they weren’t doing political work while on the clock.

She also told staffers that she wouldn’t be in the office before the primary.

O’Dell is facing a challenge from Neil Brendle in the May 8 Republican primary.

