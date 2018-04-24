CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois appeals court has ruled the winner of a suburban Chicago mayoral election isn’t eligible to hold the position because of a felony conviction.
Roger Agpawa was blocked last summer by a Cook County judge from being sworn-in as Markham’s mayor despite garnering 41 percent of the vote in the April 2017 election.
Agpawa said Tuesday he is considering appealing the appellate court decision, handed down last month.
Agpawa pleaded guilty in 1999 to federal mail fraud charges. He was ordered to pay restitution, serve three years of probation and perform community service.
A bill that passed the Senate and is now before a House committee would allow some people convicted of felonies to hold elected municipal office or serve on school or park boards. It is conditioned on them completing their sentence more than 15 years prior to holding office.