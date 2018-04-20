BERLIN (AP) — A court has banned the consumption of alcohol at a planned neo-Nazi concert in eastern Germany to prevent an outbreak of violence.
The weekend festival in the town of Ostritz is expected to attract up to 1,000 far-right extremists from Germany, the neighboring Czech Republic and Poland.
Authorities have been unable to prevent the concert from happening because it is taking place on private property.
A regional administrative court in Dresden on Friday rejected an appeal by organizers against the drinks ban. Judges said the music would likely fire up the crowd and alcohol might make them even more aggressive.
Saxony’s state police said they will strictly enforce the alcohol ban.