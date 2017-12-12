BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The family of a Connecticut man who fell to his death from a fourth-floor window after a fight while playing beer pong has been awarded nearly $16 million in a lawsuit filed against three other players.

The Connecticut Post reported Monday that a jury ruled in favor of the family of Salomon Martinez, a married father from Stratford.

Authorities say Martinez went to a Naugatuck apartment in January 2013 to play the drinking game.

Police say a fight erupted after two men lost a $10 bet and accused Martinez of cheating.

Martinez locked himself in a child’s bedroom. He was later found dead on the cement sidewalk. Two of the other men pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

One testified that by the time he got in the bedroom, Martinez was already gone.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com