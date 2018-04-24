PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Attorney General Peter Kilmartin is asking the state Supreme Court for a ruling on how long the term in office should be for East Providence officials.
According to a Hummel Report story published in The Providence Journal, an East Providence councilman with a criminal past is one of three council members behind an effort to double the board’s current two-year terms. If approved, that would eliminate Brian Faria’s need to run for re-election this fall.
Kilmartin says the city’s charter provides for four-year terms, but voters were told in 2014 and 2016 they were choosing candidates for two-year terms.
Kilmartin says he filed a petition with the court Tuesday to resolve the irreconcilable difference.
Faria narrowly won his seat in 2016 after his opponent didn’t make his record an issue.
___
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com