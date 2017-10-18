TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida law firm is asking the state Supreme Court if a judge should be disqualified from hearing a case because he’s Facebook friends with an attorney appearing before him.

The firm Herssein Law Group from North Miami asked the court Wednesday to review an appeals court decision that ruled that being Facebook friends isn’t a reason to disqualify the judge.

The issue arose from a lawsuit the firm filed against a former client. Herssein asked the trial judge to be removed from the breach of contract case because he was Facebook friends with a former judge hired as a lawyer by a defense witness.

An appeals court ruled that being friends on social media doesn’t signify a close relationship and isn’t necessarily a friend in the traditional sense of the word.