GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A federal appeals court says a lawsuit stemming from a pipeline rupture in South Carolina in 2014 can be tried in court.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said the lawsuit by Upstate Forever and the Savannah Riverkeeper can proceed against Kinder Morgan Energy Partners.

The spill near Belton leaked hundreds of thousands of gallons.

The two environmental groups contend Kinder Morgan of violating the federal Clean Water Act. The lawsuit contends that groundwater polluted by the spill seeped into two nearby creeks that flow into several lakes and the Savannah River.

A lawyer for the groups, Frank Holleman, said the decision is a win for the Belton community.

Kinder Morgan spokeswoman Melissa Ruiz said her company is disappointed with the ruling and is considering its options.